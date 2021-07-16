Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $106.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

