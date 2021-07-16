Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 34,388 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Inari Medical worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 49.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 55.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 84,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $649,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,642,502.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,768 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.02 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

