Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $9,377,429. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -166.19. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

