Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $886.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

