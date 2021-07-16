Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.07 Million Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

