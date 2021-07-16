Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.46 Million Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $865.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

