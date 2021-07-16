Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.