Barclays Analysts Give Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) a $30.24 Price Target

Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

