Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,090 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

