Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $2,482,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cerus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cerus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

