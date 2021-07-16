Barclays PLC Invests $851,000 in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

AIF opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

