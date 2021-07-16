Barclays PLC Purchases 4,115 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Vanguard worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $597,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $17.02 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $524.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

