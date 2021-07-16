Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

