Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barloworld’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.65%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.