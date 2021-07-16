Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $30.00 by Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) received a $30.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 496,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,002,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.