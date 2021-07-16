Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

