Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Basf to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.9124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

