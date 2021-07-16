Basid Coin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $66.98 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00815651 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

