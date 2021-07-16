Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

