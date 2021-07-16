BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 78.8% in June

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
