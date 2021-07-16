BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.14. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,483 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.