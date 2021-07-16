Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,382. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.