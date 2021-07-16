Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 7,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

