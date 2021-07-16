Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 7,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.