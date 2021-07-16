Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 191.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

