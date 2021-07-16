Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 490,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,213,308. The stock has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

