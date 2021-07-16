Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beazley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

