Benchmark Begins Coverage on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
HIBB opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
