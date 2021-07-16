Benchmark Begins Coverage on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

HIBB opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

