Berenberg Bank Increases Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 50

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 44.12 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

