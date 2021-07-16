Berenberg Bank Increases Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 50

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.
LON:SNWS opened at GBX 44.12 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).
Smiths News Company Profile
