BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00809056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

