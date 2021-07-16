Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ BTTR opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Better Choice has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.80.
Better Choice Company Profile
