BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of 204.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

