Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $220.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $196.34 and last traded at $192.68, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.11.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.
In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock worth $28,788,494. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
