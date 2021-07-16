Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $220.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $196.34 and last traded at $192.68, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.11.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock worth $28,788,494. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

