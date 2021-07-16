Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. Biocept shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 186,527 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biocept during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

