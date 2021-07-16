Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $126.63 and last traded at $125.93. Approximately 15,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 906,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

