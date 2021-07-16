Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1.5%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €33.20 ($39.06) and last traded at €33.60 ($39.53). Approximately 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.10 ($40.12).

The company has a market cap of $668.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.63.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

