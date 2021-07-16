Bitblocks Market Cap Tops $317,064.07 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $317,064.07 and $976.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.87 or 0.99946989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.