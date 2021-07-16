Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Bitcoin Group stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24.
About Bitcoin Group
