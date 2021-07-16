Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $96,251.32 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00387627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

