BlackRock Inc. Buys New Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

