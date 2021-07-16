BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Insignia Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.32. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 15,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $99,465.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

