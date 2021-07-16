BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UNB stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.