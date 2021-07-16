BlackRock Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 27,945.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the period.

GWX opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

