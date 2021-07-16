BlackRock Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of CPI Aerostructures worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.