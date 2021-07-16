BlackRock Inc. Invests $194,000 in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

