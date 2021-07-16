BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.20% of Westwater Resources worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWR opened at $4.16 on Friday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

