BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

