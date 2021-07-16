BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TCPC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 185,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,828. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

