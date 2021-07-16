Boenning Scattergood Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

