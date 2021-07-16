Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,777.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOLIF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.65.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

