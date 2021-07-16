Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £12.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

In other news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

